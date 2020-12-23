AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered for full-scale screening and testing of people coming into the State from the United Kingdom, after the wake of a new strain of Covid-19.

Britain and few other European countries imposed fresh restrictions after a new strain of the Coronovirus were detected that is considered being 70% more infectious. India has also suspended flights to and from Britain till 31 December to prevent the spread of this new strain of the Coronavirus.

An RT-PCR test would be conducted on all passengers arriving from the UK and those testing negative would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, according to an order issued by Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar. Those testing positive will be shifted to hospitals.

As there are no direct flights land to the State of AP from the UK ,people are coming in after landing in either at the Hyderabad, Chennai or other major cities using connecting flights or other modes of transport.

Orders have been issued to all district Collectors to track such passengers, conduct RT-PCR tests, and take necessary precautionary measures.

The fresh state COVID-19 Order follows a directive from the Union Health Secretary on Monday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a high-level meeting on the health sector on Tuesday, asked the officials to be alert and gear up in the wake of reports of a possible second wave (of Covid-19).

