KANIPAKAM: The Sri Swayambhu Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh will be closed for devotees darshan for two days beginning today after a home guard of the temple tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15.

Temple officials said they had cancelled the darshan for devotees for two days. A total of 60 temple staff have to undergo coronavirus tests now.

The temple's premises will be sanitized for two days as per COVID-19 protocol and will be re-opened for darshan of the devotees after that.

Similarly, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which was attached to the ancient Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple was closed for devotees darshan on Friday for two days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, June 12.

Andhra Pradesh reported 246 new cases on Monday as the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,087, according to the state's health department update.

2,723 patients were completely cured and discharged from stat run hospitals till Sunday. 84 people die due to COVID-19 in the state till June 14.