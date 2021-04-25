MUMBAI/ AMARAVATI: Maharashtra citizens are expressing their gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Government for sending 300 ventilators to the State, which is reeling under the shortage of oxygen, and ventilators during the second wave of the Coronavirus epidemic.

Netizens are flooding the internet with messages in Marathi and English thanking the AP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the timely help in providing ventilators to Maharashtra.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded after the intervention from the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who had sought the AP government's help due to the shortage in health infrastructure.

In a release, the Andhra Pradesh government said, ‘’ The state government is also responding to the needs of worst-affected states. Andhra Pradesh has sent 300 ventilators to Maharashtra. Gadkari also confirmed this development. ‘’I had called the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and requested him to provide support to Maharashtra which is facing a grim situation due to COVID 19. Acting swiftly on the request, the AP government has sent 300 ventilators to the state. At this critical time, it will be instrumental in saving precious lives. On behalf of the citizens of the state, I heartily thank him for his swift action,’’ said Gadkari in his tweet.

I had called Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan and requested him to provide support to the state of Maharashtra which is currently facing a grim situation due to Covid-19. https://t.co/2kJm1WpnqM — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 23, 2021

Following the news, many people shared posts thanking the AP government and special thanks to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his kind gesture and time action and also for spreading humanity, especially during such a grim situation on social media.

Thank you so much. Ys jagan mohan Reddy sir,Hon. Chief Minister of Andhra pradesh. @ysjagan — Dr.Sanjay Sonawane.डाॅ.संजय सोनावणे. (@DrSanjayspeaks) April 24, 2021

Various states have asked the AP government for help in sending oxygen tankers. Collector Vinay Chand last week said that oxygen tankers from Visakhapatnam are currently being sent to Maharashtra. Vizag Steel plant officials said arrangements were being made to send 150 tonnes of Medical Oxygen by 10 cryogenic tankers in an express train on Thursday, to meet the medical exigencies of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

