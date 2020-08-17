VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, a groom from Visakhapatnam district who had served meals to 500 relatives who had attended his wedding ceremony, tested positive for COVI-19 on Sunday, August 16.

According to reports, groom had recently travelled to Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, had returned to his home town Kodavatipudi Village in Kotauratla mandal of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh 20 days ago. The groom complained of COVID-19 symptoms ahead of his wedding, and underwent a coronavirus test with a VLM kit and sent a sample to Narsipatnam area hospital on August 5.

The groom awaiting coronavirus test results got married to a woman from Ravikamatham village of the same district on August 15. In the meantime the results came out on August 16 a day after the marriage in which the groom was tested positive to coronavirus.

The wedding, which took place at a church in the same village, was attended by about 90 relatives from both sides along with the pastor. Around 500 people attended a luncheon near their home on August 15.

After the groom tested positive for the virus, government officials alerted about this were identifying all those who had attended the wedding and those who had met the bridegroom during the wedding. Their families were being kept under home-quarantine.

In a similar incident, a couple from Nandikotkur town in Kurnool district who have planned their wedding on July 26 have postponed their marriage after the bride tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, July 25. As a part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, the bride and the groom underwent COVID-19 tests three days before the marriage, in which the groom was found infected with the virus.