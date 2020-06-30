AMARAVATI: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has decided to organise 'Andhra Rythu Dinotsavam' on the occasion of Late Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birthday (July 8th). The state will be celebrating the 'Andhra Rythu Dinotsavam' in the recognition of YSR's efforts to empower farmers. Rythu Dinotsavam will be celebrated by YSRCP's government on July 8th every year. The state agriculture department has issued orders on Monday to hold YSR's Jayanti as 'Farmer's Day'.

Every year, YSR's birth anniversary will be celebrated with much pomp but this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will be a low key affair. CM YS Jagan also announced that the house sites will be distributed on July 8th.

Last year, CM YS Jagan distributed insurance certificates to farmers and launched a free crop insurance scheme. He also laid the foundation for the banana research centre in Pulivendula on July 8th, 2019. The government of YS Jagan has been committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers who constitute more than 50% of the population. He also launched the YSR Pension Scheme on the occasion of YSR's birthday in 2019.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is striving hard for the welfare of the people despite getting no revenue from the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, CM YS Jagan has launched the YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme under which Rs 1,400 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 8.78 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs).