VIJAYAWADA: In an inhumane act during the COVID-19 times, a COVID-19 infected woman patient who later recovered was denied entry at her own home by her family members fearing contracting the disease. Allegedly depressed by this, the woman took her life by jumping off a government hospital building here on Thursday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman who was infected with COVID-19 was cured and discharged from the hospital. To her shock, her family members refused to take her home over COVID-19 fear.

This caused her extreme agony and depression about it, she died by suicide by jumping off the hospital building.

The victim has been identified as Adilaxmi hailing from Narayanapuram of Challapalli Mandal.

In another incident, an elderly man died by suicide by jumping off the Prakasam barrage after his son got infected with the dreaded coronavirus.

However, nearby NDRF one town police responded in a swift manner and rescued him. Later, he was shifted to the GGH hospital. The deceased has been identified as Nageshwar Rao belonging to Machilipatnam.

If you, are anyone surrounding you have any suicidal thoughts and needs any emotional support, you can contact Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 which is available 24x7 through a call, or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' through helpline number- 02225521111 from Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.