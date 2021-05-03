AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown starting Wednesday, May 5 for 14 days, to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review on the COVID-19 situation in the state, took the decision to impose further restrictions considering the number of COVID cases on the rise in the state.

Shops and establishments will be open from 6 am to 12 pm and only emergency services will be allowed later.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed from 6 am to 12 pm.

Congregations of not more than five members would be allowed.

Afternoon, people would be allowed to come out only for emergency services, which are exempted from the curfew.

The government had already imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire state.

Several district administrations have been imposing the curfew from 7 pm itself and local traders are voluntarily shutting businesses from the afternoon itself as part of steps to bring down the movement of people in public places.