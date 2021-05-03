COVID-19 Crisis: Partial Lockdown Declared In AP From May 5th, Check Restrictions
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a partial lockdown starting Wednesday, May 5 for 14 days, to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review on the COVID-19 situation in the state, took the decision to impose further restrictions considering the number of COVID cases on the rise in the state.
- Shops and establishments will be open from 6 am to 12 pm and only emergency services will be allowed later.
- Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed from 6 am to 12 pm.
- Congregations of not more than five members would be allowed.
- Afternoon, people would be allowed to come out only for emergency services, which are exempted from the curfew.
The government had already imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire state.
Several district administrations have been imposing the curfew from 7 pm itself and local traders are voluntarily shutting businesses from the afternoon itself as part of steps to bring down the movement of people in public places.