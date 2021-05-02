AMARAVATI: Deputy Chief Minister, Medical, and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani) stated that the Andhra Pradesh state government was taking steps to bring in 120 metric tonnes of oxygen to the state by air from Angul in Odisha. Speaking to the media on Saturday in Kakinada in the East Godavari district, he said that about 25 per cent of medical oxygen is known to be wasted and the government was taking measures to prevent wastage.

The Government in order to save time has sent two cryogenic tankers to Odisha through Indian Airforce cargo planes from Vijayawada Airport in Gannavaram for transporting Oxygen back to the state.

He also informed that Rs 30 crore was allocated for the repair of oxygen pipes in hospitals where such wastage was being recorded. The minister said a COVID Care Center was being set up for every revenue division in the state and which will reduce the pressure on hospitals treating COVID patients, he said. He warned that strict action would be taken against private hospitals for violating rules and hiking fees for patients.

The Odisha Government supplied a total of 183 tankers carrying 3411.032 MT of medical oxygen to eight states in the last 9 days. Around 57 tankers with 1215.43 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 46 tankers with 766.059 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamil Nadu received 05 tankers filled with 98.54 MT of medical oxygen and 22 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 363.62 MT, 33 from Dhenkanal with 517.32 MT, 56 from Jajpur with 1152.51 MT and 72 from Rourkela with 1377.582 MT of medical oxygen.

