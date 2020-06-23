AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government's anti-COVID-19 measures yielding fruitful results, state government conducting coronavirus tests on a massive scale helped it to prevent the further spread of the virus. The AP has only an 8 per cent chance of community transmission of COVID-19.

AP is at the forefront of large states with very little chance of community transmission of coronavirus.

India Dot In Pixels released the report taking into account all the states across the country and exploring the possibilities for a community spread throughout the country. Accordingly, AP has only an 8 per cent chance of coronavirus spread through community transmission.

AP is one of the states with the lowest possibility of community transmission among other states which have over 7,000 COVID-19 cases.

India Dot In Pixels created a formula for community spread opportunities by detailing the cases reported in the states, the recovered rate, and the persons kept in quarantine.

As per the formula, the survey states that states which are having a chance of community spread with more than 100 per cent should seriously lookout for ways to tackle the community spread.

Delhi is in the first state with a community spread of 143 per cent while Telangana state has a community transmission rate of 122 per cent.

Gujarat 45 per cent, Maharashtra 65 per cent, Rajasthan, West Bengal 24 per cent and Tamil Nadu have 38 per cent of community transmission.

Many officials tweeted that the community transmission is very low in the state as the state is conducting more COVID-19 tests as per the decision of chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

COVID-19 confirmation tests are expected to reach 7 lakh in the state. A total of 16,704 people were tested across the state from 9 am on Sunday to 9 am on Monday.

AP has conducted nearly Seven lakh COVID-19. A total of 16,704 people were tested across the state from 9 am on Sunday to 9 am on Monday. The total number of tests done so far has reached 6,93,54. With 392 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 7,451 on Monday.

Infection rate in AP is 1.35 per cent

Recovery rate is 47.32 per cent

Mortality rate is 1.18 per cent