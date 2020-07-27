AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued key guidelines over conducting COVID-19 tests in the state. The government has directed that only the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved laboratories should conduct coronavirus tests.

The YS Jagan government also ordered not to charge more than Rs 750 for conducting rapid antigen tests. The orders said that if the sample was sent for Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories(VRDL) examination, then they can charge up to Rs 2,800.

From Monday onwards, the government has made it mandatory that all private hospitals must seek government's permission for conducting rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. The state government had issued orders to this extent on Monday.

The government has made it clear that all the private laboratories must enter the data of lab examinations in the ICMR login. The AP government has directed all the private National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) approved hospitals and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) approved laboratories to seek permission of the nodal officer before conducting examinations.

Meanwhile, AP reported 7,627 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 26. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 96,298.

The state recorded 56 more COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll in the state to 1,041.

A total of 46,301 people were recovered from the virus till date, currently there are 48,915 active COVID-19 cases across the state.