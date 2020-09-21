AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh's active COVID-19 cases further drastically fell down to 78,836 as number of recoveries stood at 5,41,319 on Sunday.

The number of active cases reduced further to 81,763 on Saturday from 84,423 on Friday. Anantapur has the lowest number of active cases at 3,035.

The coronavirus tally touched 6.25 lakh in the state on Sunday as 7,738 more cases were reported even as 10,608 more patients got cured. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state recorded 57 fresh fatalities, taking the gross toll count to 5,359.

After a sum of 51,04,131 sample tests, the state saw a total of 6,25,514 coronavirus positives so far.

Andhra Pradesh has stood fifth in the country by conducting over 50 lakh Covid-19 tests after Uttar Pradesh (82 lakh), Tamil Nadu (63 lakh), Maharashtra (56 lakh) and Bihar (53 lakh). AP’s positivity rate at 12.27 per cent is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Chandigarh.

Kurnool needs special mention in this report as there has been 275 new cases as against 700 recoveries. The district crossed the 50,000-mark in overall recoveries of COVID-19 patients and of the total 54,029 positive cases, including 275 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 50,402 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, leaving just 3,183 active cases.

The coronavirus spread remained most aggressive in East and West Godavari as both the districts recorded over 1,000 new infections. As many as 1,260 and 1,005 persons tested positive in East and West Godavari districts, respectively; Prakasam with 869 and Chittoor with 794 cases followed. The spike in cases in the remaining districts was less than 600.

India’s coronavirus count reached 54,87,581 on Monday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 86,961 cases in 24 Anhours. The toll rose by 1,130 to 87,882. More than 43 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India.