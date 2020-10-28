COVID-19 Caseload In AP Increases To 8.1 Lakh

A total of 2,901 coronavirus cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and the total tally rose to 8.1 lakh. More than 4,350 patients recovered from the virus. A total of 555 cases have been reported in West Godavari and it is followed by East Godavari (464), Krishna (411), Guntur (385) and Chittoor (272).

Anantapur and Prakasam recorded 153 each and it is followed by Kadapa (127), Visakhapatnam (106), Nellore (76), Srikakulam (73), Vizianagaram (71) and Kurnool (55). With the new coronavirus cases, Kurnool and Nellore districts are going to touch 60,000 mark. Vizianagaram is close to 40,00 mark. East Godavari has a total of 1.14 lakh coronavirus cases while West Godavari has 83,779 cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 19 patients died and the total increased to 6,625.

Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest COVID-19 toll in the southern state, 772. Andhra Pradesh state is witnessing more recoveries, so far 7.77 lakh patients have recovered from coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state are 27,300. Till date, a total of 76.9 lakh samples for the virus have been tested.