AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 13,891 after 706 fresh cases were reported by Monday morning, June 29. Along with these 706 cases, 81 cases related to other states and six coronavirus cases related to people who returned from other countries were also reported.

In the past 24 hours, 302 people were cured and discharged from various hospitals while 11 persons died due to the virus. Of these, five deaths were reported from Kurnool, two each from Krishna and Nellore and one death each was reported from West Godavari and Vizianagaram. With this, 180 persons have lost their lives in the state to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 7,479 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government has conducted testing on 30,216 people in the past 24 hours and 793 of them tested positive.



Also, so far, a total of 6,232 people have successfully recovered from the virus and were duly discharged from the state-run hospitals.

On the other hand, India reported 19,459 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours till Monday morning. With this, the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 5.48 lakh-mark. Currently, there are 2,10,120 active cases in the country.

A total of 3,21,722 people were cured of coronavirus and were discharged till date. COVID-19 deaths rose to 16,475 by Monday morning.