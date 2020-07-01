AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 657 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with this the cumulative coronavirus cases in the state rose to 15,252 on Wednesday.

The state government tested 28,239 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 657 tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 657 COVID-19 cases, 39 cases were related to people from other states, and seven cases related to people who returned to AP from abroad.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on July 1, AP reported six deaths in the past 24 hours.

Three deaths each were reported in Krishna and Kurnool. With this, the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 193 on Wednesday.

A total of 342 patients were cured of coronavirus and discharged from hospital on Wednesday. The total discharged cases in the state reached 6,988.

AP has conducted COVID-19 tests on 9,18,429 samples till date, which is the first state in the country to conduct COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale.

Currently, there are 8,071 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the state, out of which 6,212 were being treated at hospitals, and the rest 1,851 undergoing treatment at COVID-19 centres.

On the other hand, India witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases with 18,653 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours on Wednesday. With this, the coronavirus cases in the country rose to 585,792.

India reported 507 deaths on July 1 with this COVID-19 deaths rose to 17,400.

According to reports of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has conducted COVID-19 testing on 88,26,585 samples till date.