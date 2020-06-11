AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 135 new COVID-19 till Thursday morning, with this the state total coronavirus tally rose to 4,261. In the past 24 hours, state government conducted testing on 11,602 samples, out of which 218 samples were tested positive.

A total of 2,540 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals till date. Currently, there are 1,641 active coronavirus cases in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 65 patients were discharged from hospital after completely getting cured of the virus.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 80, with two deaths recorded in Godavari and Krishna districts of the state on Thursday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set another record in terms of conducting coronavirus tests. So far, the state has tested 5,10,318. Andhra Pradesh tops the country in terms of testing COVID-19. The government is carrying out COVID-19 tests for 9,557 people per million population. Currently, the recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh is increased to 54.67 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state medical department, Kadapa district reported 42 new cases taking the district tally to 288. Out of these 288 cases, 18 were recently returned to the state from Kuwait, 12 each from Jammalamadugu and Navabupeta, six returned from Proddutur, four from Kadapa and one each from Rajupalem and Chinthakomma Dimme.

Followed by Nellore district with 13 new cases reported from Gudur, Naidupeta, Chejerla, Kota, Udayagiri, Venkatachalam and Sullurpeta with this total tally in the district rose to 355. One case was reported from West Godavari.

Guntur district recorded nine new cases.