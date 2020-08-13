AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh police have filed a case against former MLA and Madakasira Telugu Desam party (TDP) leader K Eranna for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms at his daughter's wedding ceremony. Police said that the TDP leader grandly celebrated the marriage of his daughter by completely violating COVID-19 lockdown norms and inviting more number of guests to the wedding.

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh government has tightened the restrictions for weddings and other functions throughout the state. The state currently allows only a limited number of people to be present in wedding ceremonies, strictly adhering to COVID-19 rules.

Police who came to know about the TDP leader's daughter's lavish wedding filed a case against him in Anantapur district.

In a similar incident, for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms in a marriage function, the groom's father and his brother were arrested in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha. Ganjam is a COVID-19 hotspot.

Hotelier Krushna Sahu had grandly celebrated the marriage of his son by completely violating COVID-19 lockdown norms, and two days after the marriage, a video of the procession in the hotel premises had gone viral.

Police registered an FIR against the groom's and bride's family and the district administration has also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000. The groom's father and his brother were arrested in connection with the case.