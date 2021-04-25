AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued directives to hospitals and labs to cap the rates of CT/HRCT scan (computerised tomography/high-resolution computed tomography) at a maximum of Rs 3,000, including consumables like PPE, mask etc. on Sunday.

The state medical and health department has warned that stringent action will be taken if patients were overcharged. The government has also directed that the details of those who get CT scan and COVID positive should be registered online. Hospitals and diagnostic centres providing CT scans to diagnose COVID-19 have been directed to register on the state government’s COVID-19 web portal and upload details of each scan performed, which will be available to hospitals so they can admit patients based on the scan image and report.

The government said in the order that the details of those who came positive should be recorded on the COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the state health department’s government order prescribing the rate, a report of the Andhra Pradesh state expert committee on clinical management of COVID-19 found that exorbitant charges were being levied for CT scans, resulting in “reduced accessibility and affordability, leading to missing an opportunity to identify the disease early and also to grade the severity which has an impact on clinical management.”

If this important diagnostic test was not affordable to the public, it could also result in the further spread of the virus, burdening the health infrastructure of the State, the order read.

On April 17, the AP state government has issued orders fixing the maximum price of Remdesivir injection at Rs 2,500 for the 100mg Remdesivir offered by various brands.

Hospitals in the Andhra Pradesh state's Arogyasri network, as well as non-network hospitals, have been asked not to charge more than Rs 2,500 for the injection from Covid patients.

