AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government to support children who were orphaned by the pandemic has announced that it will make a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh each in the name of such children. Orders to this effect were issued to the Medical and Health department on Wednesday in this regard. The scheme is applicable to those below 18 years of age. It is applicable to those whose parents belong to families below the poverty line, officials said. It is learned that Medical Health Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal has revealed that the procedure formulated to provide the beneficiaries with the interest on that amount on a monthly basis.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, made this announcement on Monday. "The fight against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has left many children unsafe and vulnerable, especially the kids who lost their parents due to the deadly virus. Understanding that the future of these kids are at risk, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to work on creating the security of a fixed deposit of Rs10 lakhs for each and every orphan child," a statement read released by the Government. The Chief Minister instructed officials to formulate a financial package with the banks for the fixed deposit.

Earlier the AP Government launched COVID Care Centres to take care of children whose parents had to be hospitalised due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and for the rehabilitation of those who have lost their parents to the disease. These centres will be open to children who have no one to take care of them, as their parents are hospitalised or in-home isolation or those who have been orphaned.

