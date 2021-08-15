AP Govt Extends Night Curfew Till August 21: AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the night curfew sanctions imposed in the State. The government issued orders on Sunday extending the curfew till the 21st of August and the curfew sanction timings continue to be operative from 10 pm to 6 am. The decision was taken by the State government in the wake of rising COVID cases on the rise again.

In the last 24 hours, 69,088 people in the state underwent corona tests and 1,535 new cases were diagnosed. 16 people lost their lives across the state and more than 2,075 victims have recovered from the corona. There are currently 18,210 corona active cases in the state.

The government asked the people to follow the Covid-19 rules to contain the virus from spreading. The government has directed the officials to take strict action against the violators and ordered them to file cases under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant laws of the State.

