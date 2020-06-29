CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and his family have decided to undergo home quarantine after two security personnel at his residence in Puttur tested positive for the COVID-19.

After they tested positive, the deputy CM and his family underwent SARS-nCOV tests and their results came out negative. However, they have decided to undergo home quarantine for 10 days. The deputy CM has stopped meeting people and is not even allowing his own staff to assist him.

The two security personnel were deployed in containment zones in Tirupati and Puttur earlier, according to media reports.

The guards result came out positive on Saturday night and they were shifted to an isolation ward in a COVID-19 hospital in Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases climbed up to 11,554 after 706 fresh cases were reported by Monday morning, June 29. Along with these 706 cases, 81 cases related to other states and six coronavirus cases related to people who returned from other countries were also reported. The state's total tally stood at 13,891.

Earlier, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Sudhakar had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kurnool district on Thursday, June 25. He was shifted to an isolation ward in Viswa Bharathi hospital near K.Nagalapuram in Kurnool.

YSRCP Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao had also tested positive for coronavirus in the Vizianagaram district on June 22. Along with the MLA, his personal security officer had also tested positive for COVID-19.