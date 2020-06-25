AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) suspended its functioning till June 28 in the wake of the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an order to suspend all hearings in the AP High Court and Vijayawada Metropolitan Courts till June 28. The High Court registrar issued a circular to this effect to all the courts in the state on Thursday, June 25.



On the orders of Chief Justice of India, HC Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari recently issued stringent guidelines to be followed by all its employees, security personnel and even the visitors in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines, High Court officials and staff should not leave the headquarters without prior permission. If they leave HC premises without prior permission from the Registrar general, it will be taken seriously.

In case any officer or staff of the court goes out of the state by obtaining permission, then they must have to undergo quarantine on their return before resuming their duties.

All the officers and staff should return to their homes after work, and shall not leave their homes except for basic necessities like vegetables, groceries and medicine.

If any officer has to go out of his or her home for any reason, they should inform their respective controlling officers in advance.

All the officers, staff along with police, security staff and visitors will be allowed into courts only after thermal screening at the entry point into high court.

Even after the thermal screening, only people who wear masks will be allowed into the courts. Any of the person with suspected COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough fever will not be allowed to enter the court.

There shall be no crowding in the court corridors and visitors should stand in the circles marked by the CRDA to ensure physical distancing.