Covaxin Makers Bharat Biotech Founders Donate Rs 2 Crore To TTD

TIRUPATI: The chairman and managing director of Hyderabad headquartered Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna Ella donated Rs two crore to the Tirumala Devasthanam Board which is the custodian of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival.

After offering prayers at the temple, Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech, along with wife Suchitra Ella handed over a demand draft for Rs two crore to the TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and Chairman YV Subba Reddy

They requested the TTD to utilize the donation amount for the temple-run pilgrim free meal trust called Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

Later, Ella and his wife were presented a sacred silk cloth and prasadam, and other holy offerings by the temple management.

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that Covaxin has a neutralizing effect on the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19. A study conducted at an Emory University study showed that those who have taken the booster dose Covaxin, six months after two doses can neutralize the coronavirus’s Omicron and Delta variants. The Covaxin booster shot has led to the development of strong antibodies against Delta and Omicron.

