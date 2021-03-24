AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday state that it could not give any interim order to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct polls to MPTCs and ZPTCs. Justice DVSS Somayajulu, said the court can point out any mistake committed by a constitutional body, but cannot direct it to discharge its duties in a particular manner, refusing to give any interim orders to the SEC on MPTC polls.

Justice DVSS Somayajulu, who heard the petition by a private person seeking its directions to the SEC to conduct the MPTC and ZPTC elections, said it could not come to a conclusion that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is not taking forward the stalled election process as he is proceeding on leave for three days.

According to reports, Nimmagadda was not on leave on Friday and he was working from home for the past four days. He has overseen the arrangements made for the Mayor and Municipal Chairperson elections which were held on March 18.

The petitioner stated that the Commissioner was not taking any steps to resume the stalled process of MPTC and ZPTC elections to protect the interests of the opposition TDP.

The Justice said that he should be given an opportunity to file his counter and arguments be heard before giving any interim orders, but agreed with the arguments of Advocate General S Sriram that the SEC decisions can be scrutinised by the judiciary. The SEC and Principal Secretary were asked to file counters and posted the matter to March 30. (Inputs From The New Indian Express)

Meanwhile EC Ramesh Kumar who will be retiring on March 31 had issued Orders on Wednesday ruling out holding of elections as he is retiring at the end of this month and also that with the ECI observations concerning poll staff and vaccination programme to be done. Read the Orders Here.

