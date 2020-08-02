ANANTAPUR: In a tragic incident, a couple died by suicide by jumping off from a building in Anantapur district on Saturday midnight allegedly due to personal differences and financial problems that raised after getting cured from COVID-19.

According to police, Phaniraj (42) and Sirisha (40), residents of Dharmavaram city were infected with COVID-19 after Phaniraj's mother died of coronavirus 10 days ago. The couple was admitted in the COVID-19 care centre and they recovered from the virus and were discharged from the COVID-19 centre two days ago.

Police said allegedly due to financial problems, the couple died by suicide by jumping from a building on early morning of August 2. The couple died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot after being informed. Police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

In a similar incident, fearing that they might have been infected with COVID-19, an elderly couple died by suicide by consuming pesticide in Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Saturday. The elderly couple had allegedly taken the decision to avoid transmitting of COVID-19 virus to their sons.

They had written a suicide note.

Meanwhile, AP has reported 9,276 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, August 1. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,47,341. A total of 58 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 1,407, according to the state government’s media bulletin. Currently there are 72,188 active cases in the state.

(Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)