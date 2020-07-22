GUNTUR: YSR Congress Party MLA from Sattenapalli Ambati Rambabu has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting him to go into home isolation. Revealing this piece of news about his health through a selfie video, Rambabu said that he tested positive for COVID-19. He asserted that he is brave enough to face it while asking all his friends, well-wishers and partymen not to worry about this development.

“I have tested positive. On knowing this, many people are calling me up. Since I’m under isolation, I’m unable to answer their phone calls. I’m trying to get myself treated in a hospital. I’m very brave to deal with it. No one needs to panic over this. My test report was confirmed only this morning. I’ll soon recover from this to come out to see you,” Rambabu said in the selfie video.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 6,045 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state went up to 64,713, according to a health bulletin released by the state medical and health department.

About 49,553 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours of which 6,045 came out with positive test results. Besides this, 6,494 more persons recovered from the killer disease and were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total of the cured persons in the state to 32,127. As of Wednesday, there are about 32,763 active cases in the state. As many as 65 fresh deaths were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 823.

In a record of sorts, a total of 14,35,827 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh so far.