Corona Vaccine Effect: Ongole Doctor Critical; Admitted To Chennai Apollo Hospital

Andhra Pradesh: While corona vaccination continues across the country, for medical workers, some are suffering from a mild illness.

Dhanalakshmi, who works as an Ongole Rims dental doctor in AP, had been vaccinated for the past three days and fell ill. She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for further treatment.

Dr. Dhanalakshmi who has successfully performed Covid duties took the corona vaccine in Rims on the 23rd of this month. The doctor has been suffering from a high fever since 25. She was later shifted to Rims Hospital where she fell ill and was shifted to a private hospital in Ongole for better treatment.

However, Dr. Dhanalakshmi was shifted to Chennai as her condition was critical. Collector Bhaskar, however, said that her health condition was being reviewed from time to time. Meanwhile, while the corona vaccine continues to be successful across the country, there are still a few cases of mild illness.