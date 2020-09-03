VIJAYAWADA: In a proof of growing support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan for creation of three capitals to ensure balanced development of all the regions of the state, a police constable currently working in Telangana has taken a rather unique decision. He tendered resignation to his job in a show of selflessness for the cause of the three capitals issue that is aimed at development and decentralization of administration.

The constable, named Basava Rao, is working at the Humayun Nagar police station under the Hyderabad police limits in Telangana. A native of Kurakallu, Basava Rao showed no qualms in even relinquishing his 10-year-long service so far while dedicating himself for the capitals cause and resigning from his government job. Basava Rao’s gesture was even aimed at highlighting the injustice meted out by the previous TDP government in the name of establishing the capital at Amaravati.

He was upset with Chandrababu Naidu, as then chief minister, forcibly acquiring large swathes of lands from farmers under the pretext of building a capital at Amaravati. While extending his support for the three capitals decision taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he also wants his resignation to serve as a protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s approach during his government.

The YS Jagan-led Andhra Pradesh government has decided to establish three capitals in Amaravati (legislative), Kurnool (judicial) and Visakhapatnam (administrative) to facilitate equal and balanced development of all the three regions of the state -- coastal districts, north Andhra and Rayalaseema. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has also accorded his consent to the crucial bills pertaining to this matter.

While larger sections from all parts of the state have been welcoming the move as the most judicious to remove the scope for disputes in future over possible imbalance in regional development, Chandrababu Naidu, with the aid of a few of his TDP leaders, is being criticised by the ruling YSRCP for what they alleged as persistent attempts to throw a spanner in the works in this regard. Several leaders of the TDP are accused of buying lands at throwaway prices within the Amaravati capital region after they were all acquired forcibly in the name of land-pooling for the development of the capital.