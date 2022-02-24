Controversy Over Two Girls Living Together In Ongole

Two young girls living under the same roof issue has sparked controversy in Ongole city of Prakasam district. The mother of one of the girls approached the Ongole I Town police saying the two girls identified as Seema and Ruby ( names changed ) were planning to get married. The matter has now reached the police station. After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and questioned the young girls.

The girls, while denying the charge of a live-in relationship, asserted they were living together as sisters. Seema stated that since Ruby’s mother was planning to marry her off to her uncle against her wishes, she left her home and started living with her. She clarified that the TikTok reel showing them as a married couple was made only for fun.

To make matters worse, the maid who works in the house of Seema, claimed both the girls were married. They warned her of dire consequences if she disclosed this matter to others, the maid added. In the meantime, the police are investigating the case.