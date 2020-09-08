Is Kafeel Khan, the doctor who was arrested for making inflammatory speeches at Aligarh Muslim University and later released, joining the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? If sources are to be believed, Kafeel Khan has close relations with the Congress Party, especially with UP in charge Priyanka Gandhi. She has reportedly played a key role in helping him come out of the Mathura jail, where he was kept. Ever since, there have been speculations that he would join the Congress Party.

Kafeel Khan made it to headlines when several children died in a Gorakhpur hospital. He alleged that the deaths were due to the Yogi government’s failure. He was suspended from the duties. He later made inflammatory speeches in Aligarh Muslim University, due to which the UP Government had put him behind the bars. He was arrested under the National Security Act. However, on September 1, the court ruled that there was no evidence that his speeches were inflammatory. So, he was released.

However, all through the case, Priyanka Gandhi helped him and supported him. So, there are strong speculations that he would join the Congress Party, which would go to polls sometime next year. Kafeel Khan has said that Priyanka Gandhi had helped him due to humanitarian considerations.

When asked he said he was not interested in politics and that there was no question of joining the Congress or any other political party. He even said that his first priority is to help the flood victims of Rajasthan.

Despite his clarifications, there is a strong speculation that Khan would join the Congress and fight the elections on the party ticket against Yogi Adityanath. The Congress might project Khan as a victim of the ultra-nationalist CM of UP.