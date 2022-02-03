Control Construction Costs, AP CM YS Jagan To Housing Officials

Amaravati: In a review meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized controlling the construction costs by setting up brick manufacturing units within the layouts to reduce the transportation charges, and by procuring cement and steel at subsidized prices. The Chief Minister in the Spandana video conference held with District Collectors and SPs discussed a wide range of issues, including PRC, Covid, MIG layouts, Spandana redressals, Housing, and Sustainable Development Goals in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to sanction house sites to all the eligible people within 90 days of applying. Further, he ordered the officials to focus on OTS Scheme by organising special camps for handing over the registration documents to the beneficiaries.

