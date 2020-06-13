AMARAVATI: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Joint Director Ravikumar said that the contracts were given to TeleHealth Services Pvt. Ltd based on the letter of former minister and TDP MLA Atchanaidu. He also stated that the investigation into the alleged ESI scam is underway.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, ACB JD Ravikumar said that along with Atchannaidu, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The ACB found out that Rs 150 crore was misappropriated in the process of procurement of medicines and equipment, he said. Atchannaidu and Ramesh Kumar have been presented before an ACB judge and they have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by ACB special court on Saturday.

Taking note of his health, Atchannaidu was admitted at Government General Hospital in Guntur for treatment, he said. He further stated that the five persons who were arrested involved in the case will be presented in the court today.

Meanwhile, speaking about the health condition of Atchannaidu, Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent Sudhakar said that his health condition is stable and is being treated for his surgery wound. It would take two to three days for the wound to heal, he said.

Atchannaidu was on Friday arrested by ACB for his alleged involvement in the irregularities in the procurement of medicines for ESI hospitals when he was the labour minister in the Chandrababu Naidu government. He was arrested from his house in Tekkali in Srikakulam district and later he was taken to Vijayawada and produced in the court.

