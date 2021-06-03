Construction of YSR Jagananna Colonies To Provide Employment to Scores of People

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday had virtually inaugurated the construction works of YSR Jagananna Colonies across the state, where the construction of 15,60,227 houses will be taking place in phase -1 at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore. In order to monitor the housing process, the Chief Minister had designated a Joint Collector in each district, apart from the existing three Joint Collectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that like never before in any State by any government, 30.76 lakh house sites were distributed for the homeless poor and embarked on another historical program of constructing their dream houses. For the next week, the foundation laying ceremonies will be taking place in a festival atmosphere adhering to Covid protocols.

He stated that the construction of houses will be taking place in a phased manner, where in both phases, as many as 28,30,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore. In phase-1, 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed by June 2022 and 12.70 lakh houses in phase -2 will be constructed by 2023. The Chief Minister stated that this program gives more satisfaction than any other welfare initiative and for fast completion, the project was associated with PMAY.

Referring to the 2011 census, the Chief Minister said that of the total population of 4.95 crores, almost 1.24 lakh people will be having their own house. The Chief Minister said that new villages and towns will be emerging with these layouts. Almost Rs 4,128 crore is being spent on providing drinking water, Rs 22,587 crore on roads and drainage, Rs 4,986 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on the internet, and Rs 567 crore on other facilities for these colonies with a total cost of Rs 32,909 crore on physical infrastructure alone. Unlike in the past, the current government is building each house in a 340 square feet area with a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom, and porch. Also, each house is provided with two fans, two tube lights, four bulbs, and a Syntex‌ tank. He said that this would become an asset worth Rs 5-15 lakhs for each beneficiary.

Further, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the economic situation which was in a slump due to the pandemic crisis will be improved with the housing project, by creating employment for masons, rod vendors, carpenters, electricians, bricklayers, and cement sellers. Also, while the prices of building materials are skyrocketing, the government has taken the initiative keeping in view of the poorer sections, to provide the material at affordable prices, by procuring 69.70 lakh metric tonnes of cement, 7.44 lakh metric tonnes of steel, 310 lakh metric tonnes of sand, and other materials for the initial construction. The government will also provide 20 metric tonnes of sand free of cost from nearby sand rigs for the construction works.

He stated that the government has given three options to the beneficiaries, and made it clear that the beneficiary can make his own decision. In the first option, the government will supply the quality construction materials required to build the house and will also pay for the labor charges, where the beneficiaries can build the house on their own. In the second option, the beneficiaries can bring the construction materials required for the construction of the house themselves and build a house as per their interests. The government will make payments to the beneficiaries' bank accounts in a phased manner depending on the construction progress. In the third option, the government shall build the house taking the entire responsibility of the building materials needed.

The Chief Minister also said that any left out eligible person can apply for the house and houses will be sanctioned within 90 days after completing the verification process. He said that it was unfortunate that 3.74lakh beneficiaries are being left out from this historical program due to the pending cases in courts. He said that the government shall treat it as a top priority project and ensure that justice gets served.

Ministers Ch Sriranganatha Raju, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Special CS Housing Ajay Jain, AP State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other officials were present at the event.