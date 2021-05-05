AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on "Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu" and said construction of houses in Jagananna colonies will start on June 1.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process for grounding the works by May 25. He said the works should not be stopped because of curfew and activities should be held from 6 AM to 12 PM. He said water and electricity facilities should be provided in the colonies immediately as they are important to start construction.

He said a model house should be construed in every layout and a detailed report on it should be generated later. The details on expenditure, savings, modifications and other issues can be reviewed based on the reports. He said the usage of steel will be reduced due to COVID which might result in decrease of prices and added that the state need 7.50 lakh tons of steel. He directed the officials to discuss with steel companies in this regard and ensure materials are given to the beneficiaries who would like to construct houses on their own.

He said all the infrastructure facilities should be developed in layouts apart from constructing houses. CC roads, underground CC drains, water supply, electrification and internet are the main components of infrastructure facilities and all these facilities should be provided. He said the construction of these houses during the pandemic will contribute to economic growth as workers get work and also business transactions continue due to the purchase of steel, cement and other materials. Levelling is very important in the construction of houses and about 1.95 lakh plots have this problem, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said underground cable system would be used everywhere in future and there won't be many problems once they are laid and directed the officials to ensure adequate depth and distance among underground cables related to water, electricity and Internet. He said the works of CC roads, water supply, electrification, underground internet, Clean Andhra Pradesh ( CLAP) in Jagananna Colony layouts are under various departments and instructed the officials to allot all the works to a single agency and prepare a DPR in this regard without duplication in the works. The Chief Minister said the State Government would request Central Government for additional funds for the prestigious housing project as the houses are being constructed on large scale. He said painting works should be done on TIDCO houses and they should be provided with all facilities.

The officials gave a presentation on the housing projects in the state. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 15,60,227 houses were allotted to the state under PM Awas Yojana, YSR Urban -BLC first phase of which 71,502 houses are in dispute under the preview of courts and added they have written a letter requesting for an alternative in this regard. They said construction work started for the remaining 14,88,725 houses and allotment of those houses is also completed. They said mapping on the website is completed for 13,71,592 houses. The officials said construction of houses in Jagananna layouts will start in June, basement works will be completed by September, construction of walls will be completed by December and houses will be completed by June 2022. They said 81,040 TIDCO houses were almost completed and 75 percent of works are completed in 71,448 houses.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Special Chief Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APTIDCO MD CH Sridhar, APSHCL MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, APSFCL Madhusudan Reddy and other officials were present.

