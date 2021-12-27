VIJAYAWADA: Vangaveeti Radha son of slain leader Vangaveeti Ranga revealed that there was a conspiracy being hatched to have him killed on Sunday.

The TDP leader had come for the inauguration of his father’s statue on the occasion of his death anniversary at Chinagonnuru village in Gudlavalleru mandal in Vijayawada district.

Speaking on the occasion Vangaveeti Radha said that a recce was also conducted which he was aware.” I am not afraid of them. I will be amongst the people and am prepared for anything. I will soon reveal the names of those in the conspiracy, he stated.

