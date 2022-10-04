Consider Launching 5G Services in Visakhapatnam on Priority: BJP MP to Centre

Amaravati: Pointing out the strategic and economic significance Visakhapatnam, BJP’s member of Rajya Sabha GVL Narasimha Rao requested the Centre to launch 5G network services in the port city.

Narasimha Rao wrote a letter to Union Information Technology and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and said Visakhapatnam is an economic growth engine of Andhra Pradesh and therefore it’s more appropriate to launch 5G services in the city.

In his letter, the BJP leader also requested the IT minister to consider launching 5G wireless technology in other important cities in Andhra Pradesh — Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Tirupati — in the next batch.

“Visakhapatnam is also very important from strategic and national security perspective as the city is home to the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command and has major Indian Coast Guard operations besides other key assets like Visakhapatnam Port, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Petroleum and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), among others.

In view of the economic, strategic and security reasons, Visakhapatnam needs to be placed on top priority for launch of 5G services at the earliest,” Narasimha Rao wrote in his letter.

(With PTI inputs)

