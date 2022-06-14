Congress Should First Focus on Party Chief and Then Indian President

YSRCP National general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday has given a golden advice to the Congress party that it should first decide on their own party President and then think about the India's President.

Taking to twitter, the YSRCP leader tweeted, "Irony of the highest order! Congress led UPA are fielding a united candidate for President. Congress should first decide on their own party President and then think about the President of India. One step at a time please!(sic),".

Here is the tweet...

Irony of the highest order! Congress led UPA are fielding a united candidate for President. Congress should first decide on their own party President and then think about the President of India. One step at a time please! pic.twitter.com/tcjbkI5oYc — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 14, 2022

It is learnt that the Congress is pushing for joint opposition candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections. The Party had conveyed its support to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

According to sources, Sharad pawar had told his party that he is not in the race. However, He will attend the opposition meeting led by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday written to opposition leaders, requesting them to attend the meeting on June 15.

