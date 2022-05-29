Congress Calls on Governor Over Recent Incidents in AP

Vijayawada: A delegation of Congress leaders met Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. The Congress leaders discussed with him recent incidents in the state. They apprised the Governor of the recent developments in Konaseema regarding the renaming of the newly carved out district, the role of MLC Anantha Babu in the recent murder case of driver Subrahmanyam, and the unrest created by anti-social elements in the otherwise peaceful Konaseema district.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Janga Goutham, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee organisation in-charge Rajiv Ratan, Vijayawada City Congress committee president Naraharishetty Narasimha Rao, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Administration in-charge Nutalapati Ravikanth and RTI chairman PY Kiran Kumar were among those who called on the governor.

