Congress Appoints T Subbarami Reddy As Permanent Invitee To CWC

Jun 24, 2022, 11:29 IST
Congress announced T Subbarami Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh as a permanent invitee to CWC - Sakshi Post

NEW DELHI: The Congress Party on Thursday has appointed T Subbarami Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, as a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is the party’s top executive body, an official communication from the party said.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, former party chief of Uttar Pradesh, has been made a special invitee and  Senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Abhishek Singhvi were also inducted into the CWC.

 T Subbarami Reddy was a former Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh and had served as  Union Minister, Standing Committee Chairman, member of various parliamentary committees, Chairman of TTD, and handled key responsibilities in the party.

While Selja was given a CWC berth after she missed out on a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, Singhvi’s entry into the all-important working committee is seen as a reward for his larger role in Congress’s legal and political battles in courts and outside.

Pawan Khera was appointed as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new communications department.

