AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy categorically stated that monthly audits should be carried out at schools revamped under Nadu Nedu about the amenities and other aspects. During a review meeting held here on Monday the Chief Minister said the scope of the audit should also cover the utilization of Maintenance Fund and a number should be displayed for complaints for which the officials said that 14417 toll free number was in place.

On Vidya Kanuka kits distribution, the Chief Minister said uniform tailoring charges should be paid to the mothers of the students on the opening day itself and Parents’ Committees should be made active in the school functioning and frequent meetings should be arranged to discuss about the school development. The officials stated that the action plan to distribute the entire kit in June next year is ready.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that sanitation and quality of drinking water should be brought under the purview of Village Clinics, which should send reports periodically on which action should be taken. This would reduce to a large extent the ailments that arise due to poor sanitation and impure drinking water.

The officials said that, as per the instructions given by the Chief Minister, Village/Ward Secretariats would be part of school maintenance and weekly visit would be made by Welfare and Education Assistant and Woman Police while ANMs would visit monthly once and SOP has been prepared specifying their role.

The Secretariat staff would upload photographs of issues that need attention by higher officials. At mandal level one MEO would look after academic affairs while the other should look after the administration, the Chief Minister said.

On digitization of classrooms, the Chief Minister said that by March next the first phase of digitization should be complete and all schools should be provided with internet facilities. Besides schools, all Village Secretariats, RBKs and Village Clinics should have internet facilities.

The Government would be purchasing 5, 18,740 tabs with pre-loaded Byjus content besides smart TVs and interactive TVs. The officials said that 72,481 TV sets are needed and would be set up in classrooms in phases and the expenditure would be Rs 512 crores. By March next the first phase of digitization would be complete, the officials said

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special CS B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar School Infrastructure Commissioner K Bhaskar, Intermediate Education Commissioner MV Seshagiribabu, School Education Advisor A Murali and other officials were present.

