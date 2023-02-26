Computer Proficiency Must for Group 2, 3 Posts in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) certificate mandatory for the recruitment of Group 2 and 3 posts in the state. A G.O has been issued by the government in this regard.

No candidate shall be eligible for appointment to Group 1 and 2 services unless they hold a computer proficiency test certificate conducted by Andhra Pradesh public service commission or the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh or any State or Central University recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or State Government.

According to APPSC, the test duration will be 60 minutes and maximum marks are 100 and the minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST, and PH will be 30, for BCs and OCs are 35 and 40 marks respectively.

Also Read: YS Jagan Govt Announces Relaxation of Upper Age Limit for EWS Job Seekers