Complete TIDCO Houses Construction On Time, Says AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on progress of works in Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and directed the officials to expedite the construction of TIDCO houses and complete them on stipulated time.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Monday, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the works of creating infrastructure at TIDCO houses is going on at a brisk pace and the government has spent Rs 4,500 crore and will spend another Rs 6,000 crore in this regard.

The Chief Minister reviewed development of road works in corporations and municipalities. The state government has been spending Rs 1826.22 crore for the construction of 4396.65 km of roads related to 16,762 roads and 55.15 percent of the work has been completed. They said road repair works are also on brisk pace and 51.92 percent of those works are completed and added that they will be ready by July 15. The Chief Minister said Godavari and Krishna rivers and irrigation canals are being polluted by sewage water and instructed the officials to focus on treatment of sewage water and prepare a report in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to give priority to sanitation management in major towns and municipalities and said the role of sanitation staff is important in it. He said the salary of the sanitation staff has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 and reminded that their salary was only Rs 10,000 from 2015 to 2018. He instructed the officials to submit a report on beautification of canals in Vijayawada and ensure irrigation canals are not polluted and added to create awareness on cleanliness.

