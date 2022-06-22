Complete Road Repair Works in Corporations, Municipalities By July 15, AP CM YS Jagan To Officials

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to expedite construction works of roads, bridges, RoBs, and flyovers across the State on a priority basis without any delays.

Reviewing the construction and maintenance of roads carried out under the Departments of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, NIDA, Tribal Welfare, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to focus on completing road works on a war-footing and make them available for the public use at the earliest. He emphasized making pothole-free roads across the State besides completing the pending roads. In regard to repair works in Corporations and Municipalities, he said that all the potholes must be repaired by July 15, and photo galleries should be arranged by July 20.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the construction of new bridges in Nivar-affected areas should be taken up on a priority basis and told the officials to start the construction works. He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the maintenance of Panchayat roads besides constructing new ones. Also, he ordered to focus on the construction and repair of roads under the Tribal Welfare Department.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister said that various conspiracies are being hatched to prevent development work in the state, where the opposition parties were working with an agenda to stop financial aid from the Centre and drag the government into legal tangles. Despite all odds, the state government is moving forward and completing all the development works on priority without any payment dues to benefit the public, said the Chief Minister.

The officials informed that the State government had spent Rs 2,205 crore towards the 1168 repairs and special works under R&B Department, of which 675 works have been completed and 491 are in progress. Under NIDA-1, a total of 233 works are being carried out with an expenditure of Rs 2479.61 crore and in Panchayat Raj Department 1843 roads are being constructed at a cost of Rs 1072.92 crore. Besides these, the government is also taking up repair works at a stretch of 4635 km.

Ministers Budi Muthyalanaidu, Adimulapu Suresh, Dadishetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special CS for MAUD Y Srilakshmi, R&B Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Principal Secretary of Tribal Welfare Kantilal Dande, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana and other senior officials were present.

Also Read: YSR Congress Confident of Retaining Atmakur Seat, BJP on Shaky Ground