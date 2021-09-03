AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid situation, vaccination and preparation to face the third wave and further decided to continue night curfew from 11pm to 6am keeping the festival season in view. The officials of the health department suggested taking precautions during the festive season in view of the Covid‌ conditions by limiting Vinayakachavithi celebrations to homes rather than public places. As they also recommended avoiding immersion processions, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure the precautionary measures are being followed.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the recruitment process in Government hospitals within 90 days and added that there shouldn’t be any case of deputation. He told the authorities to monitor the attendance of the staff on a regular basis and said that there shouldn’t be any difficulty in providing quality medical services to the people. He further stressed that only drugs with WHO and GMP standards should be kept in government hospitals and told to conduct inspections frequently.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, Medical and Health Director ( Drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials were present.

