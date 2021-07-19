Complete Polavaram As Per Schedule While Ensuring Quality: AP CM YS Jagan to Officials

WEST GODAVARI: POLAVARAM PROJECT: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with the authorities on the progress of Polavaram Irrigation project works on Monday after conducting an aerial survey of the Project. The officials briefed the CM on the progress of the project work done so far Officials told him that the spillway was fitted with 42 gates. Officials who have completed the work of the upper cofferdam explained the condition of the lower cofferdam works. In his instruction, the Chief Minister directed officials to complete the link works, tunnel, and lining work for the two canals by June 2022. He also enquired about the work of the Earth Rockfill Dam. The Chie Minister reviewed a photo gallery of the Polavaram Project works progress after inspecting the spillway and approach channel.

He then conducted a review on Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R &R)and directed the officials to expedite the R&R works. ‘‘Focus on it and ensure strict quality. Infrastructure should be provided along with the construction of colonies. Rehabilitation should be arranged for the displaced during floods and the government is giving its own funds without interfering with the works. I will be visiting the R&R colonies next month. The focus should be on livelihood and skill development for the displaced. Lands must be identified to be returned to those with Right of first refusal (ROFR) deeds,” the Chief Minister stated. He also instructed that the project should be completed as per the intended target time.

