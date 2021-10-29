Complete Phase -1 of YSR Digital Libraries By Ugadi 2022, AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of works related to YSR Digital libraries and directed the officials to make use of the latest technologies and ensure uninterrupted bandwidth internet is provided to every village digital library.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts to pay special attention to the construction of digital libraries in their respective districts. He said the facilities should be provided such that these libraries are useful for work-from-home conditions and youth preparing for competitive examinations. He instructed the officials to focus and ensure proper maintenance of the libraries.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 12,979 digital libraries are being set up across the state in three phases of which the works related to 4,530 Digital libraries will be completed in the first phase by January 2022. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on arranging computers, printers, scanners, and other infrastructure facilities and added to ensure desktop computers, system chairs, plastic chairs, fans, tube lights, iron racks, books, and magazines are arranged in every digital library.

The Chief Minister said digital libraries, including computer equipment, of phase-1, will be made available by Ugadi 2022 and directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete phase 2 works by December 2022 and phase 3 works by June 2023.

Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, IT Electronics and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Finance Secretary Gulzar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Kona Sashidar, APSFL MD M Madhusudan Reddy, APTS MD M Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.

