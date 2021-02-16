Complete List of Sarpanches Who Won In The Second Phase of AP Panchayat Elections 2021

AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 2nd Phase: The results for the second phase of the Gram Panchayat elections held on February 13 were declared on Monday.

Though the elections were to be held for 3,328 panchayat sarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected while no nominations were filed for three villages. With this, polling was held in 2,786 panchayats and 20,817 wards.

Polling was held till 3.30 pm and counting started from 4 pm on Saturday.

The YSRCP-backed Sarpanch candidates have won 2,477 seats overall, while TDP supporters have won 500 seats. BJP supporters won 14, others 38 seats. The details of the total results of 3,328 panchayat elections in the second installment are as follows:

The second phase of polling for 2,786 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.61 per cent voter turnout. As per reports from the SEC, Prakasam district witnessed the highest turnout with 86.60 while Srikakulam saw 72.87 per cent. With two phases being over, the polls would be conducted in another two phases till February 21.

