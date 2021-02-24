Complete List of Sarpanches Who Won The Fourth Phase of AP Panchayat Elections 2021

AMARAVATI: The fourth and the concluding phase of the Gram panchayat elections concluded on Sunday, where more than 80 per cent polling was recorded on each of the four phases as per the State Election Commission release.

The polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats. As per reports 554 sarpanches were declared elected unopposed.

The panchayat elections were conducted on an apolitical basis and the ruling YSR Congress party supported candidates have won more than 82 per cent of the sarpanch and ward posts.

Political analysts and people are attributing the victory to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's good governance and welfare schemes.

YSRCP has said the party-backed candidates had won 80.51 percent of seats and the opposition TDP won 16.05 percent.

Speaking to the media, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that YSRCP supported candidates had swept all four phases of the polls which is an indicator to the swell in support base of the Party while Opposition TDP has further slipped into disrepute.