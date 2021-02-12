Complete List of Sarpanches Who Won In The First Phase of AP Panchayat Elections

AMARAVATI: Adviser to Government of Andhra Pradesh (Public Affairs) and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said that the results of first phase of gram panchayat elections were expected lines. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that the welfare schemes implemented by the YS Jagan-led government and effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic showed an impact on the voters.

The first phase of polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.78 per cent turnout on Tuesday. Krishna District has recorded the highest percentage of 85.06.