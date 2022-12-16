Complete Gadapa Gadapaku Programme By March 2023, AP CM YS Jagan To YSRCP MLAs

YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday held a review meeting on ‘Gadapa GadapaKu Mana Prabhuthvam’ (governance at doorstep).

Speaking at the meeting, YS Jagan directed the party MLAs to complete the programme by March 2023. He also directed the MLAs to take the programme extensively into the people in the upcoming days.

During the meeting, the CM identified at least 32 legislators and advised them to up their game in conducting the programme. At a workshop with party MLAs, district presidents and regional coordinators, he took stock of the implementation of the programme.

On May 11, the Andhra Pradesh government introduced the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthvam initiative.

The Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’s main goals are to raise public awareness of the government’s policies and initiatives, to make sure that all eligible people receive benefits, and to solicit feedback and suggestions from the general public in order to streamline processes and enhance service delivery.

