AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to complete the second dose of COVID vaccinations of people of the by January next year. Speaking to the health and medical department officials during a review meeting held at the Camp Office at Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister also spoke about expediting the construction works of the new medical colleges to be started in the State.

The Chief Minister said that completion of the vaccination process is the only solution for COVID eradication.

Officials told the CM that RT-PCR tests were being conducted at the airports and sanctions were imposed in the wake of Omicron variant. The gene sequencing lab would be completed in another week and around 144 PSA plants will be available by the end of this year, officials said.

The CM directed officials to expedite the construction of new medical colleges. People should be made aware of the Arogyasri health services available at any hospital and hoardings related to this should be put up in the village secretariats

Village clinics should be made as referral points and the ANM should take charge of the village secretariat until the Village Clinics become available.

The Chief Minister said that cancer‌ patients should receive super-specialty services and there should be at least three specialty hospitals in the vicinity of three areas. Patients should not be made to travel to other areas and the cancer patients should be fully treated under ArogyaSri.

Super-specialty services should be available in the 14 new medical colleges, he said.

The government has given the go-ahead for setting up of new EMRIs in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Cath Lab in Kurnool, and other specialized services for which the government will spend Rs 37.03 crore

A special App for the ArogyaSri services should be developed and the ArogyaSri Trust will give the app to health workers. The CM gave the green signal to provide them with cell phones. He also asked for details on the steps being taken for the recruitment of staff in government hospitals and the officials told him that the whole process will be completed by the end of February next year.

